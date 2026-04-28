13-year-old dies after being hit by train while riding e-bike in Simi Valley

The Brief A 13-year-old student died after being struck by an Amtrak train at the Sequoia Avenue and Los Angeles Avenue crossing in Simi Valley. The teen was riding an e-bike southbound when they reportedly failed to stop at the crossing signals. Specific details regarding the type of e-bike and the speed of the train at the time of impact have not been released.



An investigation is underway in Simi Valley after a 13-year-old riding an e-bike was struck by an Amtrak train.

What we know:

The deadly collision happened on April 25 near the crossing at Sequoia and Los Angeles avenues.

According to police, the 13-year-old student from the Simi Valley Unified School District was riding on an e-bike on the east sidewalk of Sequoia Avenue.

As they approached the railroad crossing at Los Angeles Avenue, they failed to stop in time and were struck by the passing train.

SUGGESTED:

Emergency responders arrived on the scene, but the teen died from their injuries.

What they're saying:

In a statement released following the incident, Simi Valley police expressed the gravity of the loss.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Simi Valley community, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and classmates affected by this tragedy."

Officials also issued a plea for public safety, stating, "Taking a moment to stay aware can help prevent devastating incidents such as this."

What you can do:

The police are urging all operators of bicycles, e-bikes, and motorized devices to remain hyper-vigilant near tracks and obey all posted signals.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Traffic Investigator Abel Martinez at AMartinez@simivalley.org or 805-583-6224, or Sergeant Josh McAlister at JMcalister@simivalley.org or 805-583-6940.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Simi Valley Police Department.



