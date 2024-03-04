Gang member arrested for shooting of 3-year-old girl in Santa Ana

Police have arrested a man they said is responsible for the shooting of a three-year-old girl in a car in Santa Ana last week.

Angel Castillo of Santa Ana was arrested on Feb. 29 in Santa Fe Springs, and faces four charges, including two charges of attempted murder. Police said Castillo was a documented gang member.

The shooting happened on Feb. 25, near the intersection of 15th Street and Spurgeon Street in Santa Ana. Four people were in their car when police said Castillo shot at it. One of the bullets went through the trunk and into the cab, hitting a three-year-old girl in the back.

The girl's mother then drove her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. The girl survived the shooting.

At the time, police said they believed the shooting was gang related, and that the male passenger in the victim's car was the intended target.

Officials are still investigating the crime. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8390.