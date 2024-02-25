Child shot while inside vehicle in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police are investigating a shooting involving a child.

Police say the child was inside a vehicle on Main street, between 15th and 17th Street, when they were struck.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 9 p.m.

It is unknown if it was a car-to-car shooting.

The child was transported to a trauma center in unknown condition. The child's age and gender is not known.

No suspect description was released.

All north and southbound lanes on Main Street from 15th Street to 17th Street are closed due to police activity. Drivers are urged to stay away.

