California house party shooting leaves 4 dead, 7 injured

A shooting at a house party over the weekend in King City, California, has left four people dead and another seven injured, according to authorities.

The King City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 Block of N. 2nd Street on the evening of March 3, 2024. Upon arrival, officers discovered three male adults with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said three wounded men were brought to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, but later announced in a news release that detectives subsequently learned of another four adult victims with gunshot wounds. They also were eventually taken to the hospital.

Investigators revealed that the shooting occurred during a house party, with multiple attendees gathered in the front yard. According to witnesses, a silver Kia pulled up in front of the residence, from which three men exited the vehicle and opened fire on the partygoers. The suspects, wearing dark-colored clothing and masks over their heads, then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

As of now, the suspects remain unidentified and are considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, and the King City Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact King City Police Department Sergeant Josh Partida at 831-386-5988 or via email at jpartida@kingcity.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

King City is a community of about 14,000 people in southern Salinas Valley farm country on the inland side of coastal mountains.

This story was reported on from Los Angeles, California.