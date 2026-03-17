GameStop just labeled these 3 'retro' consoles as 'historic artifacts'

The Brief GameStop has officially expanded its "retro" classification to include the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii U. The company cited indicators such as component cable usage and launch dates during the George W. Bush administration as reasons for the change. Despite the new "vintage" status, GameStop issued a playful reassurance that original owners of these consoles are "absolutely not old."



Gaming retail giant GameStop has formally shifted the goalposts on video game history, reclassifying three iconic seventh and eighth-generation consoles as "retro" hardware.

The move marks a significant transition for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and the more recent Wii U as they join the ranks of classic gaming systems.

What we know:

On Monday, GameStop announced that the Sony PlayStation 3 (2006), Xbox 360 (2005), and Nintendo Wii U (2012) have reached retro status.

The retailer used a specific set of criteria to justify the move, noting that these systems were defined by "the presence of component cables" and a "lack of Fortnite."

The company also pointed out that the Xbox 360 and PS3 both debuted while George W. Bush was still in office.

The three consoles now join the likes of other beloved video game systems in the retro category, including the Sega Saturn and Nintendo DS.

This reclassification comes as the industry moves further into the current generation, following the 2020 releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the 2025 launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

What they're saying:

In an official statement, a GameStop representative explained, "The ruling was reached following careful analysis of multiple indicators including: the presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president."

Addressing the inevitable "mid-life crisis" many gamers might feel upon hearing the news, the company added: "GameStop would also like to remind the public that while these systems are now officially classified as retro, they are still very cool, and anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not old."

Timeline:

2005: Xbox 360 launches during the George W. Bush administration.

2006: Sony releases the PlayStation 3.

2012: Nintendo launches the Wii U.

2020: The "next-gen" era begins with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

2025: Nintendo releases the Switch 2, further distancing the Wii U from modern hardware.

March 17, 2026: GameStop officially reclassifies all three as retro.

What you can do:

GameStop will now accept defective retro consoles for trade, including non-operable, accessory-free, or "aesthetically unfortunate" units, provided they can still power on.