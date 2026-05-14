School officials warn of dangerous 'Eating Orbeez' social media trend

The Brief Local school officials are warning parents about a dangerous "Eating Orbeez" internet trend that can be fatal for children. Several students at Robert Fulton College Preparatory School in Van Nuys recently became ill after swallowing the water beads. Authorities say the pellets are a major safety risk because they can expand inside the body, leading to choking or internal blockages.



Local school officials are warning about an internet trend that is hurting kids.

What we know:

Authorities said the "Eating Orbeez" challenge is a serious risk to children. It even brings the possibility of death because the small pellets absorb water.

Social media platforms, such as TikTok, are encouraging kids to swallow the pellets. Once digested, they swell up.

Some retailers have even stopped selling Orbeez over the past couple of years due to the safety risk and liability involved.

First responders said some of the consequences of swallowing the water beads lead to the possibility of choking and getting stuck in the esophagus as the bead expands.

Local perspective:

A recent incident happened at Robert Fulton College Preparatory School in Van Nuys where several students ingested pellets.

What they're saying:

"Our school has become aware of the internet trend the 'Eating Orbeez' trend, in which students consume water beads. While this may appear harmless, it poses serious health risks and has already resulted in students becoming ill," the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a released statement.