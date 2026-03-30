Mother of Gabriel Fernandez denied resentencing in 8-year-old son's torture death

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied a bid for resentencing by a Palmdale woman who pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of her 8-year-old son — who was routinely beaten, starved, forced to sleep in a closet and tortured until his death nearly 13 years ago.

Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, now 42, was sentenced in March 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the May 2013 killing of her son, Gabriel, but has since filed two resentencing petitions contending that she could not now be convicted of murder because of recent changes in state law that affect defendants in some murder cases.

Her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, now 45, was sentenced to death. His automatic appeal to the California Supreme Court is pending.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli denied Fernandez's first petition in June 2021. He said then that he carefully reviewed Fernandez's petition for resentencing along with the overall record of the case and concluded that she is "not entitled to re-sentencing relief."

"It has been established by her own admission during her guilty plea that the murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture over a period of several months ...," the judge said at the June 2021 hearing, noting that the record supports the theory that Fernandez was a "major participant in the murder of a child victim."

The judge noted then that Fernandez had agreed to waive any and all of her appellate rights at the time of her February 2018 guilty plea.

Lomeli denied her second re-sentencing petition Monday.

The newest petition filed in February by Fernandez alleged that "the state-appointed defense attorney provided ineffective assistance of counsel" and "coerced me into signing a plea of guilt for a sentence of life without possibility of parole."

Fernandez noted that she had received assistance with the new petition, which alleges that "the petitioner has comprehension issues and documented verbal comprehension of a second-grade student" and that she was "mistakenly under the impression that her case would then be going to appeal" when she signed the plea agreement.

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami -- who has opposed both of Fernandez's resentencing bids -- told City News Service in February that he "again will fight to make sure this doesn't happen."

"These repeated requests to be re-sentenced are unfair and unjust to Gabriel, Gabriel's family, his siblings and our L.A. community," Hatami said. "Having to continuously relive these events and trauma for the family is not humane. At some point in the criminal justice process, we must stand up for the victims and for justice. So, as long as I'm around this planet, I will continue to do my part and make sure Gabriel receives justice and is never forgotten."

Hatami said Fernandez "committed one of the most heinous crimes ever in Los Angeles County against an innocent little child."

At the March 2018 sentencing for Fernandez and Aguirre, the judge called the case "without a doubt the most aggravated and egregious case of torture this court has ever witnessed."

"You want to say that the conduct was animalistic, but that would be wrong because even animals know how to take care of their young ... It's beyond animalistic," Lomeli said then, noting that he hoped the two defendants would wake up in the middle of the night thinking about what they had done to the boy.

In denying an automatic motion to reduce the jury's recommendation of a death sentence for Aguirre to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the judge cited the "repeated beating, binding, burning and starving" of the youngster.

In a brief statement shortly before she was sentenced, the boy's mother said, "I want to say I'm sorry to my family for what I did ... I wish Gabriel was alive. Every day I wish that I made better choices."

During Aguirre's trial, prosecutors told jurors that the boy was routinely beaten, shot with a BB gun, forced to eat cat feces and sleep inside a small cabinet while gagged and bound.

Hatami called Aguirre an "evil" man who "liked torturing" the boy and did so systematically in the months leading up to the child's death. Aguirre hated Gabriel because he thought the boy was gay, according to the prosecutor.

The boy was 7 when the abuse began and was killed three months after he turned 8.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel went to the family's home in the 200 block of East Avenue Q-10 in Palmdale on May 22, 2013, in response to a call that Gabriel was not breathing. He was declared brain-dead that day and taken off life support two days later.

One of Aguirre's trial attorneys, Michael Sklar, contended that Fernandez was the one who hit the boy with a belt, shot him with a BB gun and was responsible for much of the abuse prior to his death.

"I think they both pointed the fingers at each other, which sometimes happens in co-defendant cases," Hatami responded after Fernandez's plea. "The evidence showed and our office believed that they were both equally culpable in the case, and I think the evidence showed that."

The boy's death and the arrests of Fernandez and Aguirre led to an outcry over the handling of the case by Los Angeles County social workers, who had multiple contacts with the family.

A subsequent investigation led to the filing of criminal charges against two former social workers and their two supervisors. But that case was subsequently dismissed after a state appeals court panel found that the four "never had the requisite duty to control the abusers and did not have care or custody of Gabriel" for purposes of the child abuse charge leveled against them, and were "not officers" within the meaning of the Government Code section involving falsification of public records.