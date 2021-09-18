Gabby Petito updates: Everything known about her disappearance

Authorities from agencies across the country are joining efforts to search for a Florida woman who disappeared during a cross-country roadtrip with her boyfriend.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22, hasn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11 after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida in their converted camper without her.

Laundrie has not cooperated with police and is now considered a person of interest in the case. The FBI has been searching for him since his parents disclosed that he hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14, authorities say.

Here are all the details that are known so far about Petito and her disappearance.

Gabby and Brian’s cross-country trip

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie set out on their journey in July from New York, after first driving up from Florida, saying on social media accounts they intended to reach Oregon by Halloween.

Their plan was to travel the West Coast and western national parks.

In a video later posted to YouTube, the pair said after taking another cross-country trip, they "both decided we wanted to downsize our lives and travel full time."

The camper van

Petito and Laundrie were traveling in a converted 2012 white Ford Transit van.

The pair wrote on YouTube that, after taking their first cross-country trip in a "little Nissan Sentra," they wanted more space for their next trip.

"That's why we handcrafted our own tiny van, a simple 2012 Ford transit connect, utilizing space with unique designs and features. Creating a space for both artistic expression and distance hiking," they wrote.

Petito can be seen preparing food in the back of the van in part of their debut — and only — video on their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik: "VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey."

"I love the van," she says near the end of the video as the camera pans to the white Ford parked in the Utah desert.

Gabby Petito’s Instagram

In addition to the YouTube channel, Petito had been chronicling their trip on her personal Instagram account, @gabspetito.

Posts from their cross-country trip appear to begin in early July from Kansas, where she posted from Monument Rocks on July 4.

She then posts from Colorado at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve a week later, followed by posts from Zion National Park, Bryce National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Arches National Park.

Her post on August 12 in Arches National Park was her last post with a tagged location.

Petito posted two more times after that, on Aug. 19 and Aug. 25. Her last post is of her standing in front of a mural wall with monarch butterflies.

Her Instagram bio says she is "along for the ride" and is "traveling the world in our tiny van." It says she’s into art, yoga and veggies.

Police incident on Aug. 12

On August 12, 2021, Petito and Laundrie got into some type of altercation near Moab, Utah outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative.

One witness called 911 and said he saw Laundrie and Petito fighting over a phone, according to the police report. When Laundrie got back into the van, Petito hit him in the arm before trying to climb through the driver’s side window.

Officers said they pulled the van over near the entrance to Arches National Park and saw Petito crying uncontrollably in the passenger seat. She told officers that she was struggling with her mental health.

"At no point in my investigation did Gabrielle stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands," Officer Daniel Robbins said in his report.

Laundrie reportedly told Robbins that emotional tension had been building between him and Petito and that they were arguing more frequently because they had been traveling together for four to five months.

Laundrie said that when the two of them began arguing in town, he had attempted to separate from Petito so they could calm down. Laundrie said he got into the van but Petito was afraid he would leave without her, so she went to slap him and he pushed her away to avoid the blow, according to the police report.

Officers recommended that the couple spend the night apart but didn’t file any charges after investigating.

The police report and body cam video have been released following the interaction.

Double-homicide connection

Several days after the Aug. 12 altercation between Petito and Laundrie, an employee of the Moonflower Community Cooperative and another woman were found shot to death at a nearby campground.

The two women killed, newlyweds Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, had told friends they feared a "creepy man" they had seen nearby might harm them before their bodies were found Aug. 18.

Police in Utah were investigating any connection between the double homicide and Petito’s disappearance, but on Sept. 17 said the two were unrelated.

When did Gabby Petito go missing?

Near the end of August, Petito’s regular contact with her family stopped. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said they had been Facetiming, calling and texting several times a week throughout their trip.

The last confirmed sighting of Petito was when she checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City, according to reports.

Petito’s mother said she last saw her daughter over Facetime around the same time that Petito and Laundrie were believed to have left Utah for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito’s mother said Aug. 25 was the last date she spoke to her daughter on the phone.

Aug. 25 was also the day Petito’s last Instagram post was published, though from an untagged location.

"I don't know if she left Grand Teton or not," Schmidt later told FOX News. "I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don't know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn't verbally speak to her."

Schmidt said in a later news conference that at first when she wasn’t getting responses from Petito, she assumed she was in a place with no service.

"It was day eight, nine that I really became concerned," she said.

Missing person’s report

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to the home in North Port, Florida, where he lived with Petito and his parents. He returned — alone — with the camper van.

Ten days later, Petito’s family reported the 22-year-old missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York at approximately 6:55 p.m. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts in Suffolk County. The North Port Police Department has since become the lead agency in the case.

On the day the missing person’s report was filed, Laundrie declined to speak with investigators and instead provided information to a family attorney. The van was impounded by investigators and processed for clues.

Several days later, the FBI also processed the van.

On Sept. 15, Laundrie was named a "person of interest" in the case and authorities announced he was not cooperating with the investigation or making himself available to provide "helpful details."

TikToker says she saw Laundrie

Police in North Port confirmed to FOX News on Sept. 18 that they had spoken with a woman who said she saw Laundrie on Aug. 29, several days after Petito was last seen or heard from, and that she gave him a ride.

This woman, Miranda Baker, posted several videos on TikTok detailing her interaction with Laundrie.

She said that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie at 5:30 p.m. that day after spotting him on the side of the road in Grand Teton National Park. Baker claimed that Laundrie offered the couple $200 to drive him some ten miles down the road.

"That was kind of weird," Baker said in the TikTok video, noting that Laundrie did mention his fiancé.

When Baker said they were headed to Jackson, she said that Laundrie "freaked out" and demanded they drop him off immediately.

"He kind of hurried out of the car, and then was like ‘I’m going to find someone else to hitchhike,’ and we’re like, okay," Baker said. "It was a weird situation."

Baker highlighted that despite claiming that he had been camping for days, Laundrie did not appear dirty and seemed to have little in his backpack. In subsequent videos, Baker went into a deep analysis of the timeline and locations of her encounter with Laundrie, including exactly where she picked him up and dropped him off.

She also noted that Laundrie told her that he and Petito had been camping at an unregulated camp site and had slept on a tarp during that time.

"I’m just really hoping that they find her," Baker adds before ending the video.

Who is investigating?

Petito’s disappearance was first reported to the Suffolk County Police Department, where Petito’s father lives.

"I was living in New York and they were down in Florida, so, (I didn’t know Laundrie) as well as I would’ve liked to, but there still weren’t any red flags that would indicate this would be, we would be here today," Joe Petito said. "My daughter is not here, our daughter is not here, we don’t even know where she is, what state she’s in, we’re shooting from the hip here trying to do what we can."

The North Port Police Department in Florida has since taken over the case. North Port is where Laundrie and Petito were living with Laundrie’s parents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also aiding and has issued a missing person’s alert for Petito.

As of Saturday, Sept. 18, the FBI and area agencies were conducting a search for Petito in Grand Teton National Park.

The search location signals that investigators are working on the assumption that Petito might still be in the location where she told her family she was last headed.

Brian Laundrie missing

On Sept. 17, North Port police said they were speaking with the Laundrie family at their home at their request. Later that evening, police confirmed Brian Laundrie wasn’t there.

Police said his family told them Laundrie hadn’t been seen since Sept. 14.

The next day, dozens of police officers, FBI agents and others from area agencies searched a vast wildlife reserve for the 23-year-old.

"His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week," North Port Police tweeted that day.

Investigators were hopeful that Laundrie was somewhere in the wildlife reserve. Depending on his skills, he could survive out in the reserve for some time, said police spokesperson Josh Taylor at a midday news conference.

"Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but you know, our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port," Taylor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.