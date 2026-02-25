California inmate convicted of rape allegedly killed by cellmate in prison

article

California prison authorities have launched a homicide investigation following the death of an incarcerated man at California State Prison, Sacramento.

The victim and the primary suspect were both serving lengthy sentences for violent felonies originating from Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

John Cisneros, 49, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at approximately 9:15 p.m. on February 23.

Despite help from prison staff, Cisneros was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

His cellmate, 34-year-old Irvin Sanchez, was immediately detained and removed from the cell.

Cisneros had been in the state prison system since 2015, originally sentenced for robbery, but was later handed a 28-year sentence in 2017 for multiple counts of forcible sexual assault and attempted rape.

Sanchez was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with gang and firearm enhancements.

What we don't know:

Cisneros' cause of death has not yet been released.

While Sanchez has been named as the suspect and moved to restricted housing, official charges from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office have not yet been filed.

What's next:

The CSP-SAC Investigative Services Unit is working alongside the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office to process evidence and determine the circumstances leading to the death.

The Office of the Inspector General has also been notified to provide oversight of the investigation.

Sanchez will remain in restricted housing during this process.