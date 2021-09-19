Gabby Petito update: Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman

The FBI announced Sunday a body had been found in Wyoming as investigators searched for 22-year-old Gabby Petito after she went missing last month.

Investigators had been searching in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park Sunday when Charles Jones, supervisory senior resident agent for FBI Denver, said human remains were found.

Jones said at a news conference Sunday that the remains discovered were "consistent with the description" of Petito but that a full forensic ID was still pending.

Jones said Petito’s family had been notified of the discovery and he offered his condolences.

"First and foremost. on behalf of the FBI personnel, and our partners. I would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family Joe and Tara, Petito," Jones said. "As every parent can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

Jones also said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Petito had been traveling across the country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in a converted camper van visiting U.S. west national parks. Petito hadn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August.

Her family officially reported her missing on Sept. 11, days after Laundrie returned home to Florida in the van without her.

The last known place Petito and Laundrie were publicly known to be was leaving Utah on Aug. 24 and they told family they were heading to Grand Teton National Park.

On Sept. 18, the FBI field office in Denver began conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies.

Gabby Petito is pictured in provided, undated images. (Photo credit: North Port Police Department)

Investigators were specifically looking in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, which the FBI said was remaining closed to the public until the surveys were complete.

Meanwhile, police have been diligently searching a vast Florida wildlife reserve for Laundrie, 23, after his family told authorities they believe he entered the area earlier in the week.

He has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 14. He’s been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance case.

Last week, body camera video released by Utah police shows their encounter with Petito and Laundrie on August 12. Petito sat in the back of a patrol vehicle on the side of a Utah road while Brian remained outside their camper van as law enforcement officials sorted out what transpired after a witness called police reporting a possible domestic violence situation. Police talked with them for over an hour and resulted in the two being separated after a physical encounter occurred between the couple earlier in the day.

Officers observed scratches on Brian's face and arms. During the body camera video, Gabby also told officers she had no intent to harm Brian.

"What were you intending to do?" an officer is heard asking in the body camera video. "What was the reason behind the slapping?"

"I was trying to get him to stop [telling] me to calm down," Gabby says while in tears.

"Well, it doesn’t sound to me that she attempted to injure him," the officer says.

Officers recommended that the couple spend the night apart but didn’t file any charges after investigating.

