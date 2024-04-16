Future, Metro Boomin bring 'We Trust You' Tour to Inglewood's Intuit Dome this summer

Hip-hop artists Future & Metro Boomin announced their joint summer tour at Inglewood's new Intuit Dome.

The "We Trust You" Tour is a collaborative music event spanning from July to early September. Their Los Angeles show will take place Saturday, August 31 at the Intuit Dome.

Future and Metro Boomin caused a stir when they released "We Don’t Trust You" in late March. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album houses a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar called "Like That," on which, Lamar famously disses J. Cole and Drake. The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first rap song to spend its first three weeks at the summit since Drake’s "Nice for What."

While Cole responded with his own diss track, "7 Minute Drill," the rapper soon apologized, and even pulled the song from all digital streaming platforms.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/W Expand

"HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL #WEDONTTRUSTYOU," Metro wrote on social media after learning "Like That" had hit first No. 1.

The duo will make several stops on their 27-date North American tour, including in Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Seattle and more, before wrapping up on Sept. 9 in Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena.

Future is an American rapper and singer known for his "mumble-styled vocals," and is often considered a pioneer in Auto-tune engineered music. The Atlanta native is best known for his tracks like "Mask Off" and "Low Life."

Metro Boomin is a Missouri-born producer best known for his dark production style and influence on modern hip-hop and trap music.

Tickets for their concert at Intuit Dome can be purchased at the link here starting Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.