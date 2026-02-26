Orange County woman charged after toddler falls out of moving vehicle

The Brief A La Habra woman is facing charges of child abuse and endangerment after her toddler somehow fell out of a moving vehicle. The child is expected to make a full recovery.



A 35-year-old La Habra mom is facing a misdemeanor charge of child abuse and endangerment after her 19-month-old child fell out of a moving vehicle.

What we know:

Jacqueline Marie Hernandez was charged Wednesday with the misdemeanor. Her arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton was rescheduled for April 22.

The incident, which was caught on video and went viral, happened the morning of Jan. 20 at the intersection of North Euclid Street and West Maldern Avenue in Fullerton.

Video footage showed a black SUV making an eastbound turn when the front passenger door opened, causing a small child to fall onto the pavement. Hernandez was seen stopping the vehicle, running to pick up the child, and driving away. Vehicles behind Hernandez' car stopped just in time to avoid a collision.

The child is expected to fully recover, police said.