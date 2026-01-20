1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Fullerton mobile home fire

The Brief Crews with the Fullerton Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Fullerton early Tuesday morning. Arriving firefighters found a mobile home fully involved. One person was found dead inside the home and another person was taken to the hospital.



One person was found dead, and another person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Fullerton early Tuesday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Crews with the Fullerton Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at the intersection of Orangethrope Avenue and Brookhurst Road around 4 a.m. Arriving firefighters discovered a mobile home that was fully involved.

Crews secured a fire hydrant and deployed hose lines, and managed to extinguish the fire and protect the exposure around the involved unit.

One person was taken to a local hospital and another patient was found dead inside the mobile home.

Three units were destroyed by the flames, fire officials said.

What we don't know:

The name of the person found dead in the home has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.