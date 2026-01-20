1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Fullerton mobile home fire
FULLERTON, Calif. - One person was found dead, and another person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Fullerton early Tuesday morning, officials said.
What we know:
Crews with the Fullerton Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene at the intersection of Orangethrope Avenue and Brookhurst Road around 4 a.m. Arriving firefighters discovered a mobile home that was fully involved.
Crews secured a fire hydrant and deployed hose lines, and managed to extinguish the fire and protect the exposure around the involved unit.
One person was taken to a local hospital and another patient was found dead inside the mobile home.
Three units were destroyed by the flames, fire officials said.
What we don't know:
The name of the person found dead in the home has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Fullerton Police Department.