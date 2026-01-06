Frustration lingers 1 year after Palisades Fire

Frustration continues to linger among wildfire survivors one year after losing everything.

As Wednesday marks one year since the Jan. 2025 wildfires devastated Los Angeles County, FOX 11 spoke with the co-lead attorney in the Palisades Fire litigation, Alexander Robertson IV, with Robertson & Associates, LLP.

He will be a speaker at Wednesday's "They Let Us Burn" rally in honor of the Palisades Fire victims in the Pacific Palisades. On Wednesday, survivors and activists will speak at the rally to demand accountability.

They see the one-year mark of the catastrophic fires as a "failure" on a local, state and federal level, as described on the event page. Organizers explain that their rally is not about politics, left or right, but about how they were failed by the systems meant to protect them.

The rally is planned for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 7, at Palisades Village on the corner of Antioch Street and Swarthmore Avenue.

