California lawmakers to announce new legislation supporting inmate firefighters

New legislation aimed at supporting inmate firefighters will be announced on Tuesday by Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Congresswoman Judy Chu.

What we know:

The legislation, known as the Fairness, Inclusion, Rehabilitation, and Expungement for Incarcerated Firefighters (FIRE) Act, aims to support incarcerated individuals who are on the frontlines of fighting wildfires in California and nationwide.

The FIRE Act proposes to establish fair labor standards, provide occupational protections, and expand opportunities for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals in firefighting.

This initiative comes in recognition of the significant contributions of over 1,000 incarcerated firefighters who helped combat catastrophic wildfires in Southern California earlier this year.

These firefighters reportedly earned between $5-$10 per day and often face barriers to future firefighting careers due to their criminal records.

Why you should care:

This proposed legislation addresses critical issues for incarcerated firefighters who perform dangerous and essential work.

Despite their life-saving efforts in combating wildfires, these individuals often receive low pay and face significant hurdles to pursuing firefighting careers upon release due to their criminal records.

The FIRE Act aims to rectify these inequities by providing fair labor standards, protections, and expanded opportunities, potentially offering a path to rehabilitation and stable employment for a population often overlooked.

What's next:

More details on the FIRE Act will be released by lawmakers during a press conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.