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Frontier Airlines jet involved in near miss at LAX

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Published  April 10, 2026 4:32pm PDT
LAX
FOX 11
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(Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The FAA is investigating after several service vehicles crossed the path of a Frontier Airlines jet while it was taxiing for takeoff on Wednesday, April 8.
    • No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew, with Frontier Airlines praising the pilots' "vigilance and professionalism" in avoiding a collision.
    • Heightened Scrutiny: This investigation follows a string of recent runway incursions, including a fatal incident at LaGuardia Airport just weeks ago that has put federal aviation safety protocols under the microscope.

LOS ANGELES - Federal officials are investigating a near miss at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) involving a commercial jet and several service vehicles.

What we know:

Federal investigators said the incident occurred Wednesday, April 8, before the Frontier Airlines plane took flight.

Around 12:25 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the flight bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was taxiing when several service vehicles crossed in front of the jet. No collisions occurred.

What they're saying:

 Frontier Airlines released a statement Friday regarding the incident:

"Thank you for your inquiry. We are aware of the incident. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism."

What's next:

The FAA continues its investigation into the runway incursion. The incident comes weeks after a similar event at LaGuardia Airport resulted in the deaths of two pilots.

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The Source: This story was written based on official statements from the FAA and Frontier Airlines. 

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