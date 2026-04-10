Frontier Airlines jet involved in near miss at LAX

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The Brief The FAA is investigating after several service vehicles crossed the path of a Frontier Airlines jet while it was taxiing for takeoff on Wednesday, April 8. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew, with Frontier Airlines praising the pilots' "vigilance and professionalism" in avoiding a collision. Heightened Scrutiny: This investigation follows a string of recent runway incursions, including a fatal incident at LaGuardia Airport just weeks ago that has put federal aviation safety protocols under the microscope.



Federal officials are investigating a near miss at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) involving a commercial jet and several service vehicles.

What we know:

Federal investigators said the incident occurred Wednesday, April 8, before the Frontier Airlines plane took flight.

Around 12:25 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the flight bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was taxiing when several service vehicles crossed in front of the jet. No collisions occurred.

What they're saying:

Frontier Airlines released a statement Friday regarding the incident:

"Thank you for your inquiry. We are aware of the incident. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism."

What's next:

The FAA continues its investigation into the runway incursion. The incident comes weeks after a similar event at LaGuardia Airport resulted in the deaths of two pilots.

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