Frontier Airlines jet involved in near miss at LAX
LOS ANGELES - Federal officials are investigating a near miss at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) involving a commercial jet and several service vehicles.
What we know:
Federal investigators said the incident occurred Wednesday, April 8, before the Frontier Airlines plane took flight.
Around 12:25 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the flight bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was taxiing when several service vehicles crossed in front of the jet. No collisions occurred.
What they're saying:
Frontier Airlines released a statement Friday regarding the incident:
"Thank you for your inquiry. We are aware of the incident. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism."
What's next:
The FAA continues its investigation into the runway incursion. The incident comes weeks after a similar event at LaGuardia Airport resulted in the deaths of two pilots.
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The Source: This story was written based on official statements from the FAA and Frontier Airlines.