From orphanage to superintendent: Dr. Stefan Bean's inspiring journey



Dr. Stefan Bean, the Orange County Superintendent of Schools, has a unique connection with each student he meets, shaped by his own remarkable life journey from the streets of Saigon to leading one of Southern California's top educational institutions.

Dr. Bean defies the odds

Paralyzed as a toddler after contracting polio, Bean was abandoned by his family during the Vietnam War and taken in by an orphanage. "I remember dragging all around the floor of the orphanage," Bean recalled. "We slept on the floor, so I would just drag up to where my area was and sleep there."

At four years old, Bean was rescued by Americans in a humanitarian effort known as "Operation Babylift."

"Everyone was scrambling, getting these babies on buses to the planes, dropping them in and getting out as fast as possible because it was just days before Saigon was to fall," he said.

Bean attributes his success to hard work, determination, and the support of his adoptive parents, Greg and Judy Bean, who welcomed him into their large family. "Greg and Judy adopted 10 of us, actually. I was one of 10, and they had two of their own. "So there were 12 kids in the family," Bean said. Many of his siblings also had disabilities, including an African American sister with cerebral palsy and twin brothers with autism.

Struggling with English as a young student, Bean found encouragement from his sixth-grade teacher, Mr. G. "He said, 'Stefan, I know you struggle with English. I know you're disabled, and I see you wanting to play at recess. But I'm going to tell you what: you have a gift. You have the gift of gab,'" Bean recalled.

Bean developed excellent public speaking skills, became a straight-A student, and earned a scholarship to the University of Southern California, where he met his wife of 20 years. They had four children together before he lost her to cancer five years ago. "She asked me to promise her to take care of the kids," Bean said. "As I reflect back, she knew I had such a passion for students. So I think she meant take care of the kids in any setting that you're in."

Through his journey, Bean empathizes with students who may have a single parent, live with a disability, struggle with English, or are in the foster care system. "I love this job. This is like the sweet spot to really engage and carry forth this vision, to put students first for as long as I can," Bean said. "Leadership serves the people that serve our students across the county."



Appointed as superintendent by the Orange County Board of Education last year, Dr. Bean oversees essential services for 28 school districts, supporting more than 600 schools. As FOX 11 celebrates and uplifts the contributions of AAPI communities this month, Bean's journey continues to inspire many across Southern California.