French bulldog stolen at gunpoint from owner in Montebello

Jennifer, a 2-year-old French bulldog, was stolen at gunpoint from her owner.

The robbery happened Sunday night as Mario Felix and his wife were walking their dogs on Victoria Ave. in Montebello.

Surveillance video shows a man confronting Felix.

"He goes ‘give me your wallet, give me your watch’ and he goes ‘I’m taking your dog.' And I go ‘you’re not going to take my dog' and he put the gun closer to me and I just froze. He got my dog. He got the collar and leash and just ran with it," Felix told FOX 11.

SUGGESTED:

Felix said Montebello Police responded within a minute, but it was too late… Jennifer and the 6-foot tall suspect were gone.

He said Jennifer is on a special diet and requires medication. If you see Jennifer or have any information on the case, you are urged to contact the Montebello Police Department.

Over the past few years, several French bulldogs have been stolen throughout LA. In 2021, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood. Her longtime friend and dogwalker was also shot during the robbery.

French bulldogs have been named as the most popular dog breed in LA by the American Kennel Club.