Immigrants facing deportation in LA County could get free legal defense through this program

The Los Angeles City Council authorized funds Wednesday to expand deportation defense services through RepresentLA, a $14 million program that provides free legal representation for the county's immigrant community.

"We cannot and should not be leaving people behind," said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. "We are making Los Angeles a more inclusive place that builds up our residents instead of harming them when they are already down."

The move will allocate city funds for legal representation for immigrants with prior convictions that vary widely in both scope and severity. City officials in favor of the allocation call such funding "crucial."

The council voted 10-2 on the move. In a prior meeting, Councilmember Monica Rodriguez said she could not support the policy.

"I can't let it be a catch-all to supporting, or potentially serving, any individuals that perhaps are engrossed in, charged or convicted of any violent felonies that hinder our public safety," said Rodriguez.

According to officials, both detained and non-detained immigrants can receive deportation defense services through the program.

The funding also provides resources for victims of labor trafficking, workplace exploitation, immigrant youth and veterans.

"More than two-thirds of people who appear in immigrant court in LA County face a judge or prosecutor with no lawyer to represent them," said Councilmember Curren Price. "There's a huge need for legal help in immigration courts across the country for due process because it should belong to everyone."

But for officials who voted against the funding, constitutional rights aren't the root of the issue.

"They are entitled to representation," said Councilmember Paul Krekorian. "But the city's taxpayers aren't the ones who should be the primary funder of that representation."

City News Service contributed to this report.