Free condoms available at Chicago Public Schools beginning this fall

Starting this fall, free condoms will be available at Chicago Public Schools with students fifth grade or older.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports this is part of a new policy passed by the CPS Board of Education in December.

Under the CPS policy, schools that teach fifth grade and up must maintain a condom availability program.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will provide condoms to 600 CPS schools to help prevent teen pregnancies, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Until now, principals have used their own discretion on sex-related education and resources.

To start, elementary schools will get 250 condoms and high schools will get 1,000. When a school runs out, principals will be told to request more from CPS and CDPH.

In alignment with state standards, CPS’ sex-ed curriculum includes lessons on puberty, hygiene, gender identity, relationships, sexual harassment, birth control, abstinence and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

CPS schools will also be required to have free menstruation products available due an Illinois law passed in Springfield, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.