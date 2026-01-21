'Free America' protests against Trump, ICE raids held across Southern California, nationwide

The Brief Across the country, "Free America" walkouts were staged on Tuesday, including Southern California. The demonstrators protested against the Trump administration's policies and the ongoing ICE raids. Nearly 100 people gathered for a protest that began outside Los Angeles City Hall.



Hundreds of people took part in protests at various locations across Southern California – and the nation – Tuesday as part of coordinated actions opposing select Trump administration policies, as the president began the second year of his term.

The protests were part of the nationwide Free America Walkout campaign organized nationally by Women's March.

Organizers said the marches were in response to "ICE raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, families torn apart, attacks on our trans siblings, mass surveillance and terror used to keep us silent."

Nearly 100 people gathered for a protest that began outside Los Angeles City Hall then evolved into a slow march through the downtown area, with police keeping a close watch on the procession.

Several hundred people also gathered Burbank's Lincoln Park near the Buena Vista Branch Library at Buena Vista Street and Verdugo Avenue in protest. More gathered near The Paseo in Pasadena, while other gatherings occurred in Venice, Santa Monica and Long Beach. There were also reports of students walking out of high school classes in East Los Angeles and Montebello.

There were no immediate reports of any arrests in connection with the various actions.

Despite the protests, President Donald Trump celebrated the end of his first year in office by holding a two-hour news conference at the White House touting his administration's accomplishments, including his crackdown on people living in the country illegally and his claims of a strong American economy rebounding from "a mess" he says he inherited from previous President Joe Biden.