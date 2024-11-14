World Series MVP Freddie Freeman honored with mural in Hawthorne
LOS ANGELES - Dodger star and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was honored with a new mural.
The new mural, painted by Gustavo Zermeño Jr., is located in Hawthorne at the intersection of 133rd Street and S. Inglewood Ave. on the side of Baseball Clubhouse & Comic Books.
The mural depicts Freeman during his walk-off grand slam during the World Series.
Zermeño also recently painted a mural of Kiké Hernández in Silver Lake and Shohei Ohtani in Hermosa Beach.