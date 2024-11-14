Expand / Collapse search

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman honored with mural in Hawthorne

Published  November 14, 2024 1:18pm PST
Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman mural unveiled in Hawthorne

A new mural in Hawthorne is honoring Freddie Freeman, the Dodger first baseman and 2024 World Series MVP.

LOS ANGELES - Dodger star and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was honored with a new mural. 

The new mural, painted by Gustavo Zermeño Jr., is located in Hawthorne at the intersection of 133rd Street and S. Inglewood Ave. on the side of Baseball Clubhouse & Comic Books.

The mural depicts Freeman during his walk-off grand slam during the World Series. 

Zermeño also recently painted a mural of Kiké Hernández in Silver Lake and Shohei Ohtani in Hermosa Beach. 