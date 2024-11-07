Dodgers fan claims they got fired after they were 'seen' at World Series celebrations in LA

A Dodger fan claims they got fired after they were "seen" at the World Series parade in Los Angeles.

A post on Reddit went viral on Thursday, November 7, as the user, @OtherBeginning7294, shared what looked like a termination note from their employer.

The alleged termination paper accused the social media user of calling out of work "sick" on Friday, November 1 – the day of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade and the in-stadium rally. The alleged note added the employee was spotted at the parade that day – prompting the store the user worked at to accuse the employee of misconduct.

The social media user accused their employer of being a New York Yankees fan, the team that lost to the Dodgers in five games. According to the social media user, a regular at the store spotted them at the big parade.

PHOTO: @OtherBeginning7294 on Reddit

The user did not specify where they worked at and if the alleged employer have since responded to the now-viral social media post.

Below is what the alleged termination note read in the viral post:

"Employee called out of work 'sick' on Friday, November 1. Employee was seen at the Dodger World Series Celebration the same day. Due to the call out and no coverage being available the store was forced to close for business early. Sick pay has been denied."

