Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella Weekend 2: Report

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his scheduled performance during Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, according to a report from Variety.

According to the outlet, a statement from one of Ocean's representatives Wednesday, explained the artist was pulling out of his Weekend 2 headlining set due to doctor's orders as he rehabs multiple fractures and a sprain in his leg.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the statement to Variety said, in part.

Variety reported that the statement closed out with words from Ocean himself:

"‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean."

Ocean's headlining set to close out Weekend 1 on April 16 was his first live performance in six years, and was met with confusion and disappointment from many, after a late start, a mid-performance DJ set and more. According to multiple outlets, the performance was originally supposed to include an ice rink and dozens of skaters.

Some outlets reported that Ocean scrapped the ice rink hours before the set because he didn't feel like it, others said the decision was made due to a leg injury, as Wednesday's statement appears to confirm.

Many fans on social media were further disappointed following the news Ocean wouldn't perform this weekend, with some calling it a "scam," while others said that Ocean was the main reason they bought tickets to this year's festival.

Variety reported that blink-182 would be taking the headlining spot.