Fran Drescher Reelected As SAG-AFTRA President

With their members embroiled in a lengthy strike against Hollywood producers, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has re-elected union President Fran Drescher and Secretary-Treasurer Joely Fisher.

New two-year terms for both executives began Friday, the union announced.

"I am honored to serve my union as president for another term. These are dynamic times and as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted," Drescher said.

"I want all members to be equal in all ways and I will continue to fight against marginalization and discrimination within our union, from our employers and the world at large. Our main objective as a labor union must be to make sure everyone has equal opportunity to work," she added. "Together, we will watch partisanship fade away as we develop a new culture of respect, patience and understanding. Taking our time, speaking from the heart and making decisions must be based on wisdom and not politics. Much has been accomplished in the past two years but I feel great optimism that the next two will be our greatest ever! As we let go of tribalism and gain more empathy for one another, as we realize that with each experience comes opportunity to better ourselves on our journey of self refinement, we will also enter a golden age for SAG- AFTRA."

Ballots for the national officers election were mailed to 124,477 eligible voters on Aug. and 28,430 were returned Friday, the union said. Drescher received 23,080 votes, and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar received 5,276 votes.

In the election for secretary-treasurer, Fisher received 19,777 votes, and Peter Antico received 8,361 votes.

There is still no end in sight to the dual strikes that have brought film and television production to a halt. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, while actors represented by SAG-AFTRA joined the action in July.

The studios last met with the WGA on Aug. 22. There have been no known contract talks yet between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the negotiating arm for the studios.

Both unions are striking over the same issues, primarily residuals for streamed content and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.