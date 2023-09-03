SAG-AFTRA calls for approval to strike against video game companies

Information for a strike-authorization vote targeting video game production companies is set to be mailed Tuesday to eligible members of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, which is already on strike against Hollywood film and TV studios.

"It has been nearly a year since SAG-AFTRA's video game contract, the Interactive Media Agreement, was extended beyond the original expiration date as we negotiated with the companies for critical terms SAG-AFTRA members need," union officials said in a recent statement. "Unfortunately, throughout the negotiations, the companies have failed to address those needs. For this reason, the negotiating committee and National Board unanimously agreed that the union should have a member-approved strike authorization in hand when bargaining resumes on Sept. 26."

The video game companies involved in the talks include Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Epic Games, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions and WB Games.

The video game agreement is separate from the contract covering film and TV actors, who are on strike amid stalled talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The union noted that many key issues are the same, most notably compensation and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

According to the union, SAG-AFTRA is seeking an 11% retroactive wage increase and 4% increases in the second and third years of the contract, along with mandatory rest breaks, on-set medics during stunts or hazardous work and "vocal stress protections."

Voting on the strike authorization will close Sept. 25.