It’s FOX 11 and Mathis Home’s "Fur-Ever Home" Pet Adoption! Join us on Saturday, November 9th in Ontario as we help over a hundred cats and dogs find their "fur-ever" home!

Plus fun games, giveaways, food trucks and more for the whole family! FOX 11’s "Fur-Ever Home" Pet Adoption -- see you there!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, California 91764