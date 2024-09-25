Four women shot in South LA

article

Police are investigating after four women were shot in South LA.

Police responded to the area of 74th and Figueroa St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

At least one woman is in critical condition, three others are in moderate condition. The four women are believed to be in their 50s.

Police believe the gunman walked up to the group and opened fire.

There may also have been a fifth victim-- a man who was found at a nearby intersection.

Video from the scene shows a dark-colored vehicle parked at the shooting location, with bullet holes visible in the windshield.

Officers on the scene reported they were searching for three suspects - - one female and two males -- who fled the scene southbound on Flower Street in a black sedan.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates