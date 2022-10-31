4 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at LAX

Four construction workers are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport Monday.

In a statement, officials said the gas leak originated in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area. The terminal was evacuated, with travelers being redirected to Terminal 7 for screening.

All four people - three men and a woman - exposed to the carbon monoxide were workers in or near the utility room, officials said.

The man who was first listed in grave condition was found without a pulse and not breathing inside the utility room. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of 9 a.m.

According to officials, only trace residue of carbon dioxide remains in the utility room at this time and there is no increased hazard identified. Crews are using fans to ventilate the area.

Right now a ground stop has been ordered for arriving flights at LAX due to the hazmat situation. United Airlines flights specifically were mentioned to be grounded at their origin airports because of the ongoing incident.

All travelers are advised to contact specific airlines for updated flight information.