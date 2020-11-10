Fort Hood reveals specs of gate named in honor of Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen's family and their attorney Natalie Khawam met with Fort Hood leadership today to see the specs of a gate that will be named in Guillen's honor. The family also visited a memorial that soldiers created in Guillen's barracks.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

WHO IS VANESSA GUILLEN?

20-year-old Guillen disappeared April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas.

On June 30, partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County in Texas, an area of interest in the search for Guillen. More remains were found in another shallow grave on July 1 and the remains were later identified to be Guillen's.

According to an affidavit, the Fort Hood specialist was bludgeoned to death by fellow Spc Aaron Robinson who later killed himself. Robinson's girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was arrested after she confessed to helping Robinson bury Guillen's body.

Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and death were the first in a spate of missing and slain soldiers that have plagued the base. Multiple investigations into the “command climate and culture” have been launched following allegations of rampant sexual harassment and abuse.

“The numbers are high here. They are the highest in most cases for sexual assault, harassment, murders, for our entire formation in the U.S. Army,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said during a visit to Fort Hood this year.

