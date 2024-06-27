Former Tustin school aide arrested for alleged sexual acts against 12-year-old

article

A former aide at a Tustin-area middle school was arrested Thursday for allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl, police announced.

Giacomo Antonio Valdivieso Vargas was booked Thursday for felony child abuse, child annoyance and a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, Tustin Police announced. According to officers, Vargas was a teacher's aide at Utt Middle School in the Tustin UNified School district between Aug. 16, 2023, and May 22, 2024.

During that time, Vargas is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl and making sexual remarks at two other 12-year-old girls. It was not immediately clear if any of those girls were students at the school.

Becuase of his role with the school, the Tustin Police Department said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the school resource officer at 714-573-3186 or chense@tustinca.org.