Former NFL Pro Bowler Doug Martin dies at 36

The Brief Former NFL running back Doug Martin has died at 36. Martin was named an All-Pro in 2015 and earned two Pro Bowl nods. Martin played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders. Prior to going pro, he was a star running back with Boise State and attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.



Former NFL star running back Doug Martin has died. He was 36.

What we know:

Martin's family announced via a statement that he died on Saturday, October 18. Martin, known by football fans as "Muscle Hamster" or the "Dougernaut," was named All-Pro in 2015 and earned two Pro Bowl nods (2012 and 2015) in his seven seasons in the NFL.

Among the NFL circles, the California native was mostly known for his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he finished his career with then-Oakland Raiders. Prior to the league, Martin starred with Boise State, where he was named All-Mountain West Conference in 2011.

Prior to playing for the Boise State Broncos, Martin attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton.

TMZ first broke the news before Boise State and the Buccaneers announced Martin's death:

What they're saying:

Martin's family issued a statement, obtained earlier by FOX Sports, announcing the 36-year-old's death:

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

The Bucs released the following statement in response to Martin's death on the team's social media pages:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin.

From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.

He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whom Doug touched throughout his life."

What we don't know:

The cause of Martin's death has not been announced as of Sunday, October 19.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.