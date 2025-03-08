Former LASD employee pleads no contest to assaulting inmate at Lancaster Station

article

The Brief An LASD custody assistant has pleaded no contest to forcing a prisoner into sex acts. The alleged assault happened at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station. Daniel Everts will be sentenced on July 7. The DA's office is seeking an eight-year sentence.



A former custody assistant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pleaded no contest this week to sexually assaulting a prisoner at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, the District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

What we know:

Daniel Everts pleaded no contest to three felony counts: forced oral copulation, oral copulation under color of authority and sexual activity with a detained inmate.

According to the District Attorney's Office. Everts sexually assaulted a woman in custody in the Lancaster Sheriff's Station back in June 2019.

No other information about the crime was provided.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the assault "unconscionable."

"A member of law enforcement who commits sex crimes against an inmate in their custody deserves to be imprisoned," Hochman said in a press release. "Our prosecutors will vigorously argue for the maximum sentence in state prison."

What's next:

Everts will be sentenced on July 7, where prosecutors will seek an eight-year sentence in state prison.

Everts will also have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.