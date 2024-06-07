Former LA County deputy sentenced for sexually abusing girls

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing four girls who were between the ages of 4 and 13.

Sean Essex pleaded no contest Friday to three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14; and one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14.

According to the LA County District Attorney's Office, one victim was abused in 2006, while three other victims were abused between 2013 and 2022.

"The horrific sexual abuse that Mr. Essex inflicted on these young victims has not only violated his oath as a law enforcement officer to protect and serve the community, but also has left these children with life-long trauma," District Attorney Gascón said.

"Children have an inviolate right to safety and protection. The victims have shown tremendous courage in coming forward to speak about their abuse at the hands of Mr. Essex."

Three of the victims are related to a woman Essex had dated about 20 years earlier, a prosecutor told a judge at an August 2022 hearing.

Essex was a sheriff's deputy for 22 years before his arrest in April 2022. He was assigned to the sheriff's department's Training Bureau when he was initially arrested. He was re-arrested in August 2022 and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Essex is required to register as a sex offender. He is also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in an amount that will be determined by the court.

City News Service contributed to this report








