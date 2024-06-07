Long Beach’s Big Bang on the Bay canceled amid permit issues

A popular Independence Day celebration in Long Beach will not go on as scheduled this year.

Organizers behind the Big Bang on the Bay said they’ve pulled the plug due to a delay in receiving a crucial permit from the California Coastal Commission. The Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach, the new lead organizer, was unable to meet the deadline for the permit application.

Don Rodriguez, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, said it wasn’t clearly communicated. Also, the process was complicated by stricter environmental regulations for fireworks shows across the state.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of this year’s Big Bang on the Bay event. This impacts over 75,000 attendees and several local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club. We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time," organizers said in a statement on the event website.

SUGGESTED: Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival called off for 2024 due to 'rising costs'

The fireworks show typically occurs on the night of July 3 each year over Alamitos Bay, which has become a staple in the city’s summer festivities.

It serves as more than just entertainment for the community. It’s also the biggest fundraiser of the year for some local organizations, having raised more than $2 million in the last decade.

Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event, possibly around Labor Day weekend.