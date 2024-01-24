Former foster youth now in the Air Force

A career in the military, then a run for political office, that's the goal for Tyerae Bailey, who largely grew up in foster care. The 23-year-old is now in the United States Air Force.

FOX 11 first introduced you to Ty in 2019, when he took the stage at a Kidsave benefit, and it led to him finding a family

Mauricio and Jessica Mora from Orange County were in the audience at the benefit for the foster care and adoption non-profit. They later decided to open up their home to Ty, including him in their family along with their two other sons.

Bailey said the hardest part about joining the Air Force in 2023 "was being away from home, not being able to see my family."

A Kidsave documentary helped tell Ty's story along with that of other youth experiencing foster care. Kidsave celebrates its 25th year this year.

Throughout the many years we have covered youth in foster care, we find a number of stories outside of FOX 11's Wednesday's Child segment.

Ty's dream is to "do the full 20 years." After that, he has a political future in mind