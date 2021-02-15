Former Chargers star Vincent Jackson found dead in Tampa Bay hotel

article

Deputies in Florida are investigating the death of three-time Pro Bowler Vincent Jackson.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jackson, 38, was found dead inside a Tampa Bay area hotel Monday.

The former NFL wide receiver played seven seasons for the San Diego Chargers and finished his pro football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Bolts star earned Pro Bowl nods in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Jackson was not with the Chargers when the team moved to Los Angeles after the 2016 NFL season.

As of Monday afternoon, deputies say there were "no apparent signs of trauma."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement:

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

The Buccaneers released the following statement after hearing about Jackson's death:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

