Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris

The Brief Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Wednesday he'll be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. "We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that," Schwarzenegger wrote. Schwarzenegger said last November that he viewed Trump and President Joe Biden as "both flawed" and that the country needed to "find new leaders."



Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday announced he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.

"I'm sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don't recognize our country. And you are right to be furious," Schwarzenegger wrote on X.

The "Terminator" star said while he is supporting the Democratic presidential nominee, he "will always be an American before I am a Republican."

"That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," he said.

Schwarzenegger then took aim at former President Donald Trump, telling his millions of followers that "rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets."

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to students after he received an honorary degree from the Hertie School at an event at the Hertie School on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America...a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious," he said, referring to Trump's remarks in Arizona last week when he compared the United States to a "garbage can for the world."

He went on to describe Trump as "a candidate who won't respect your vote unless it is for him" and "a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else."

Schwarzenegger added that Trump is a "candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea."

"That won't solve our problems," he wrote. "It will just be four more years of bulls*** with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful."

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger," he added.

But Schwarzenegger explained while he endorses Harris and had some harsh sentiments about Trump, he does not agree with the Democrats on everything.

"I don't like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren't any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime," he wrote.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters at the Church of Christian Compassion on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz," he explained.

"Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that's what we do as Americans," he said.

Schwarzenegger is the latest prominent Republican to endorse Harris and Walz.

The growing list includes former vice president Dick Cheney, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and top George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and John McCain officials, many who served under Trump.



