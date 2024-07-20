Food truck explodes in Whittier; 5 injured

Five people were injured, two critically, in an explosion at a food truck in Whittier Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:16 a.m. Saturday to the 6700 block of Greenleaf Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics treated five people at the scene: two critical, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, the dispatcher said. It was not immediately known if all five were sent to a hospital.

SUGGESTED: LASD deputy charged with stealing money from driver during traffic stop in Whittier

The Whittier Police Department was at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.