Foo Fighters rock the Forum, show benefiting Hope the Mission and LA Mission

The Foo Fighters filled the Kia Forum in Inglewood for a special benefit concert.

"It’s one of my favorite bands of all time," said one fan.

Fans from Orange County to Australia came to The Forum Wednesday evening.

"We're so excited tonight and we're just going to have the best time," said one fan in line to enter the Forum.

Many came out to listen to the Foo Fighters rock the Forum and celebrate the birthday of founder and lead singer Dave Grohl.

"We came all the way from Australia to see this. It's Dave Grohls birthday, happy birthday Dave," said one concert-goer.

Dave and the rest of the band are known for their widespread appeal but also their generosity.

"He’s one of the most generous rock stars in history. Man he does this all the time, he sets up his barbeque for the homeless and he's always been a very generous guy," said Mike Urner. "It’s an amazing giveback for somebody that is super successful."

Local perspective:

Wednesday’s concert benefited organizations the band has long supported. They teamed up with Hope United with proceeds supporting Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission, which help provide food, shelter, and other critical services for those experiencing homelessness.

"That is the way they are, they all like that" said Paul Wolff.

Paul and Anita Wolff say they're not just fans but friends of the Foo Fighters.

"I make audio equipment, those guys are customers of ours, but they're good friends," said Paul Wolff.

Others agree, the Foo Fighters are not just Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, but also artists fighting for causes they care deeply about.

"I think it’s just a testament to the Foo Fighters and how good people that they are and we are just so lucky to be a part of it," said one fan.