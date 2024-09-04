Innocent driver killed after police chase ends in crash

An innocent driver was killed during a crash in Fontana involving a suspect who fled from police.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a white Jeep Cherokee but the driver fled.

The suspect's vehicle then crashed into a red Ford Mustang at the intersection of Beach and Cherry avenues.

The innocent driver in the Mustang died at the scene.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot following the crash but was taken into custody. The suspect was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.