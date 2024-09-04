Expand / Collapse search

Innocent driver killed after police chase ends in crash

By
Published  September 4, 2024 5:24pm PDT
Fontana
FOX 11

Fontana police chase crash kills innocent driver

A police chase in Fontana ended in a devastating crash that killed an innocent driver. The suspect has been arrested.

FONTANA, Calif. - An innocent driver was killed during a crash in Fontana involving a suspect who fled from police

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a white Jeep Cherokee but the driver fled. 

The suspect's vehicle then crashed into a red Ford Mustang at the intersection of Beach and Cherry avenues. 

The innocent driver in the Mustang died at the scene. 

Police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot following the crash but was taken into custody. The suspect was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 