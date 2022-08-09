Fontana man posed as teen boy online, enticed 9-year-old to send him 'naughty' pictures: DA

A Fontana man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 25 years in prison for coercing a 9-year-old girl to produce child pornography, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathan Garcia, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography. He was sentenced to 300 months in prison and must be on supervised release for 20 years after he is released from custody.

According to the DA's office, Garcia said he posed as a 15-year-old boy and had online conversations with a 9-year-old girl. Garcia admitted he enticed the victim to send him "naughty" pictures in exchange for Robux, a currency that can be used on the Roblox online gaming platform.

In November 2019, the victim made three sexually explicit videos that she sent to Garcia through online messaging services, officials said. The victim’s mother discovered the online communications with Garcia and alerted the Ontario Police Department, which opened an investigation.

When police executed a search warrant at Garcia’s residence, officers recovered several phones containing child pornography. During an interview with police, Garcia "admitted to contacting other minor girls online for photos and videos since 2015 and estimated that he probably contacted between 50-100 girls," according to the plea agreement.

Law enforcement discovered meticulously maintained digital folders containing numerous photos and videos of girls who were approximately 11 to 14 years old, and who had been enticed and solicited by Garcia to send the images.

