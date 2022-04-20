Fontana man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old over multiple years

A Fontana man was arrested last week for multiple counts of child molestation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Jose Godinez, 20, was arrested last Thursday after deputies say they learned he may have sexually assaulted a child. Through their investigation, deputies say Godinez has assaulted a child multiple times over a period of several years. That child was 10 years old when the assaults began.

SUGGESTED:

Godinez was arrested and booked to the West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges. He is being held on $5 million bail.

Deputies continue to investigate this case, and urge anyone with information to contact the Fontana Sheriff's station at (909) 356-6767 or anonymously by calling 1-800-782-7463 or submitting a tip at wetip.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.