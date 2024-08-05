Fontana police searching for 2-month-old baby girl who was reportedly kidnapped

The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a two-month-old baby that was allegedly kidnapped.

Around noon Monday, officers responded to reports of a kidnapping incident in the 6000 block of Lost Horse in the area of Citrus Ave and Sierra Lakes Parkway.

Police say an argument between the mother and a man known as "Q" escalated, resulting in "Q" taking the 2-month-old baby girl and fleeing on foot.

Police have not released photos of the suspect or the baby.

"Q" is described as being a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and with a height of 5'7". He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The baby was last seen wearing a blue onesie with a pink donut on it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 or dial 911.