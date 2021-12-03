Follow-home robbers strike again in North Hollywood

Police were investigating yet another follow-home robbery that occurred overnight in the San Fernando Valley to three people who were returning home from a night out in Hollywood.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, a couple was being dropped off in a Mercedes in North Hollywood when another vehicle pulled up behind them and two armed men jumped out and robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

In a matter of seconds, the suspects took off with Rolex watches, cash, and cell phones. The victims said the suspects even took the key to the Mercedes.

"They put a gun in my face. In the moment, they took my Rolex, they took my diamond bracelet, they took my girlfriend’s Rolex, they took our iPhones, $2,000 cash from my pocket, they took everything," the male victim told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette. "They told me, ‘if you’re not going to shut up, I’m going to [shoot you] in your face.’"

After the robbery, the suspects drove away from the scene. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Police are reminding residents follow-home robberies have become an alarming trend across Los Angeles County, especially to those who are out for a night out on the town, such as at a nice club or restaurant. Authorities say it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and when you’re going home, make sure no one is following you.

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a community alert about the disturbing trend.

One of the victims in North Hollywood told Graciette he had heard about follow-home robberies but never thought it would happen to him.

