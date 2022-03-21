Airborne Tesla: LAPD names TikTok user as person of interest in dangerous stunt

A $1,000 reward is being offered in a hit-and-run investigation after a viral video shows a Tesla going airborne through an Echo Park neighborhood before crashing onto parked cars, police said.

The video shows the Tesla launching 50 feet into the air on Baxter Street, known for being one of the steepest roadways in Los Angeles, before landing on two cars and trashcans below on Alvarado St.

RELATED: Viral video shows Tesla flying through Echo Park neighborhood

The video then shows the driver jumping into another Tesla before leaving the scene. Authorities found the rental luxury vehicle abandoned and without a license plate.

Echo Park resident Jordan Hook owns one of the vehicles that was hit.

"There’s a guy on YouTube getting a ton of fame and getting money for videos and stuff, and it just seems like it sets a bad precedent and leaves a bad taste in your mouth," Hook told FOX 11.

Hook created a GoFundMe in hopes of getting the funds needed to replace his damaged Subaru.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division, they have received over 50 tips from people who reported social media users are connected to the dangerous stunt.

Investigators said 90% of the tips report TikTok user @dominyas was behind the wheel during the incident. Now, LAPD said the TikTok user is considered a person of interest "based on the public postings on his account." LAPD also noted the other 10% of tips regarding the investigation are from people who said two Instagram users witnessed the event.

Authorities said they have reached out to the person of interest on his social media account.

While the LAPD said they are no longer asking for tips, they are hoping anyone who witnessed the event comes forward.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.