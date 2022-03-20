Viral video shows Tesla jumping 50 feet in air, crashing into another vehicle in Echo Park

Video going viral online shows the driver of a Tesla speeding through an intersection, flying into the air and crashing into a parked car in Echo Park.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 1900 block of Baxter St.

Video posted to YouTube, shows the Tesla speeding through a steep residential street, the car speeds through the intersection, gaining air and nearly flying 50 feet. The Tesla crashed into several trashcans on the sidewalk and then slammed into a parked Subaru.

A Tesla meet up was set up online, calling all Tesla users to meet up at a designated location. During the incident, several people gathered on the street, around the car filming the flying car.

The Tesla was completely totaled; the Subaru suffered back end damage to its bumper.

Neighbors say it is completely unsafe and frustrated police won’t do anything about it.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.