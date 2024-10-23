Flooding triggers 101 Freeway lane closures in Boyle Heights

The Brief Southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area are closed Wednesday morning. The water main break was reported around 1:30 a.m. Northbound lanes have reopened but the southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least noon.



A water main break triggered lane closures on the 101 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area Wednesday, causing major traffic backups for the morning commute.

The busted main was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Boyle Avenue and Second Street near the Fourth Street exit, causing partial flooding on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A closure was issued for southbound lanes but northbound lanes have been reopened, officials said.

CHP officials initially hoped to reopen the stretch of southbound lanes around 9 a.m., but they later extended the SigAlert for an additional three hours while crews continued efforts to clear water from the lanes.

The Fourth Street on-ramp remains open.

SkyFOX over the scene showed major congestion all the way from downtown Los Angeles.

A total 47 residences are impacted, and officials report sidewalk and street damage.