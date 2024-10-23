Expand / Collapse search

Flooding triggers 101 Freeway lane closures in Boyle Heights

By
Published  October 23, 2024 8:07am PDT
Traffic
FOX 11

Flooding shuts down 101 Fwy in Boyle Heights

A broken water main from early Wednesday morning has prompted temporary freeway closures in the Boyle Heights area, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES - A water main break triggered lane closures on the 101 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area Wednesday, causing major traffic backups for the morning commute.

The busted main was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Boyle Avenue and Second Street near the Fourth Street exit, causing partial flooding on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A closure was issued for southbound lanes but northbound lanes have been reopened, officials said. 

CHP officials initially hoped to reopen the stretch of southbound lanes around 9 a.m., but they later extended the SigAlert for an additional three hours while crews continued efforts to clear water from the lanes.

Image 1 of 3

 

The Fourth Street on-ramp remains open. 

SkyFOX over the scene showed major congestion all the way from downtown Los Angeles. 

A total 47 residences are impacted, and officials report sidewalk and street damage.