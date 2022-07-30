Flash flood warning issued in San Bernardino, Riverside counties

The National Weather Service out of San Diego issued flash flood warnings for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the Inland Empire Saturday.

The warnings were issued just after 6 p.m. Saturday, specifically for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scar areas. The NWS has issued the flash flood warning through 8 p.m. Saturday. According to rain gauges, between a half an inch and one inch of rain had fallen over the Apple and El Dorado Burn scar, and another half to one inch was expected to fall.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the service wrote. "Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

Specific areas facing flooding include Yucaipa, Highway 38 between Yucaipa and Onyx Summit and Highway 38 between Onyx Summit and Sugarloaf, among other areas.