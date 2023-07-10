Vista Fire: Flaming car sparks brush fire along 5 Freeway

Crews in northern Los Angeles County were able to knock down a brush fire that sparked along the 5 Freeway after a car erupted into flames Monday afternoon.

The fire, called the Vista Fire, was first reported around 4 p.m., along the 5 Freeway near Vista del Lago near Pyramid Lake.

A car on the shoulder of the northbound portion of the freeway was seen from SkyFOX completely engulfed in flames. From there, the flames jumped into the brush next to the highway and up the hillside.

Firefighting aircraft were seen at the scene dropping water and flame retardant onto the blaze. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that they were assisting the Angeles National Forest Services to put out the fire.

As of 5 p.m. the fire had spread to about 28 acres and was approximately 50% contained, according to the Angeles National Forest Services, and the fire had been knocked down. The LACoFD also reported that no structures were threatened by the flames.

The firefight caused massive backups on the northbound side of the freeway Monday evening.